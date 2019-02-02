SUPER BOWL

Super Bowl halftime show to feature Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott

EMBED </>More Videos

Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

ATLANTA --
It's official: Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott will perform at this year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 had been the widely reported halftime show act since September, but the NFL didn't confirm the band as its headliner until mid-January.

VIDEO: What to know about Travis Scott
EMBED More News Videos

What to know about Houston native, Travis Scott


Typically one of the most fiercely sought gigs in music, the Super Bowl halftime show has this year been the subject of boycott and protest. Numerous acts have turned down the NFL in support of Colin Kaepernick and other players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of racial injustice.

Gerald Griggs, vice president of the Atlanta chapter of the NAACP, has said the NAACP asked performers who have signed up to reconsider their participation. More than 84,000 have signed an online petition urging Maroon 5 to withdraw from the Super Bowl "until the league changes their policy and support players' constitutional right to protest."

Billboard reported that Scott, who reportedly signed on in December, only agreed to perform if the NFL made a joint donation to an organization fighting for social justice. With the NFL, Scott made a $500,000 donation to Van Jones' Dream Corps.

Before the game, R&B singer Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem. Actor Aarron Loggins will perform the anthem in sign language.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentSuper Bowlnflrapperu.s. & worldmusic newssportslive musicGeorgia
SUPER BOWL
Elementary school students make video to support Todd Gurley
Former NC State and current Patriots player makes history in NFL
Triangle K-9s headed to Super Bowl to help with security
Tarboro football coach wins trip to Super Bowl to watch Todd Gurley
More Super Bowl
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Story of unlikely friendship in Durham hits the big screen
UNC professor nominated for 2 Grammy awards
See who's performing at the 2019 Oscars
Explore the best of San Antonio with cheap flights from Raleigh
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sir Walter Wally predicts more winter
Scotland County sheriff says missing baby case was hoax
It's Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow
Fire destroys Moore County mobile classroom
Democrat: Va. Gov. Ralph Northam says he will not resign
UNC police looking for person who allegedly exposed himself to student
Fayetteville police seek man who stole funds from elderly person
Pedestrian killed in Fayetteville; Cliffdale Road closed
Show More
Silent Sam protestor reacts to After-Action report
Pedestrian fatally struck on S. Saunders Street in Raleigh
Cary Towne Center sold
Story of unlikely friendship in Durham hits the big screen
Triangle men blackmailed after seeking sex online; 3 suspects arrested
More News