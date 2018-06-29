GOOD NEWS

University of Alabama swimmer dubbed 'Swim-Yonce' for Beyonce inspired dance routine

EMBED </>More Videos

A University of Alabama swimmer has become a social media sensation. (KFSN)

ALABAMA --
A University of Alabama swimmer has become a social media sensation.

Sophomore Christian Strycker has been dubbed "Swim-Yonce" for his hip-shaking recreation of Beyonce's Coachella dance routine.

He busted out the moves as he prepared for a race last weekend. But this wasn't a one-night-only performance.

Strycker was seen busting out the iconic dance to Beyonce's "Single Ladies" at another meet back in March.

Since this video has gone viral the 19-year-old has reached out to Queen Bey on Twitter to say he would be happy to be a backup dancer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancegood newsviral videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
ABC11 viewers step up to help Wake County children with school supplies
NC State football team makes dreams come true for Down syndrome kids
Boy shares parents' baby news on day he's adopted
Clayton star Savion Jackson letting faith lead the way
From homeless to homeowner: Marine veteran gifted with new house
More good news
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Report: Weinstein accuser Asia Argento settled her own sex assault complaint
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News