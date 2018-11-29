Sylvester Stallone says he's retiring Rocky

They say all good things must come to an end.And that may ring true for the iconic Philadelphia-born character Rocky Balboa.Sylvester Stallone posted on Instagram that he is retiring his boxing persona after 40 years and eight movies."I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide world for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years. It's been my ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass... and end. I love you kind and generous people , and The most wonderful thing of all is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you ...." Stallone wrote.He followed that video with another photo on Thursday, saying, "Yo, due to the overwhelming and loving response to this wonderful character, I just want to say one last final farewell... Thank you again the bottom of our hearts..."Rocky currently appears in theaters in "Creed II" as the elderly trainer to Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed, son of his first great foil, Apollo Creed.Only time will tell to see if Stallone gets coaxed into getting Rocky back in the ring.