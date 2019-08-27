Taylor Swift calls out White House during VMAs

Taylor Swift got political after winning Video of the Year at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
Swift's video for her LGBTQ anthem "You Need to Calm Down," took home the award, and then the superstar called out President Donald Trump and his administration.
"It now has half a million signatures, which is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House," Swift said about a petition featured at the end of her video that calls on lawmakers to support the Equality Act.
The Equality Act would extend discrimination protections for LGBTQ citizens into federal law.
The House of Representatives already passed the Equality Act, but the Republican-led Senate has not even voted on it.
Swift was not the only performer to get political during the show. Rapper French Montana, a Moroccan-born musician, appeared to take a stab at anti-immigrant rhetoric when he was presented the award for best Latin music video.
