Taylor Swift releases star-studded 'You Need to Calm Down' video featuring Katy Perry and more

NEW YORK -- Taylor Swift's star-studded music video for "You Need to Calm Down" is here.

The superstar released the video for the second single for her upcoming album on "Good Morning America" on Monday. The new video features LGBTQ celebrities and a surprise moment between Swift and former rival Katy Perry.



The song calls out those who attack the LGBTQ community. The video stars the casts of "Queer Eye" and "RuPaul's Drag Race" as well as Ellen Degeneres and Todrick Hall.

In the video, members of the LGBTQ community and allies ignore protestors with signs, instead enjoying the summer weather. They participate in a wedding, plenty of partying and even a drag queen contest. It all culminates in a food fight, and Swift is dressed as an order of fries. She sees Perry, dressed as a burger, and the two hug.

Over the weekend, Swift made a surprise appearance at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City, singing her hit "Shake It Off" alongside Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The "Modern Family" star was hosting a Pride Month event at the bar, which is a national monument for gay rights. Ferguson also appeared in the new music video.

The music video for "Me," the first single, was colorful and upbeat. Her seventh album, "Lover," will be released Aug. 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
