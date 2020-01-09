Arts & Entertainment

TBT: In this video from 1990, host Alex Trebek explains what it's like behind the scenes of Jeopardy!

It's Throwback Thursday! And since we're in the middle of the 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time' competition, we're throwing it back to the 90s to take a look behind the scenes of the game show.

Our video from 1990 shows host Alex Trebek and entertainer Johnny Gilbert preparing for the show and interacting with the audience.

Check it out in the media player above.

And tonight, tune in to Game 3 of 'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time.' So far, Ken Jennings won the first game and "Jeopardy James" Holzhauer won the second.

While Jennings can claim the longest winning streak in "Jeopardy!" history, Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records, and Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show.

The first champion to win three matches earns the "G.O.A.T." title and wins the $1 million prize.

Both runners-up will receive $250,000.
