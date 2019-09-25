ABC premieres

AJ Michalka and Brett Dier talk Team Blainey vs. Team L.B. on season 2 premiere of 'Schooled'

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Summer vacation is over and Lainey Lewis and Barry Goldberg are still together, to C.B.'s dismay, on the season 2 premiere of "Schooled."

"Barry and Lainey are working on it and I want to see them work because I love that relationship, but it's so much of the storyline for the last six years with Lainey, but I also have hopes for her and C.B.," said AJ Michalka, "Lainey Lewis."

"I am team C.B., but I am also whoever makes whoever happy the most," said Brett Dier "C.B." "I just want everyone to be happy, that's all!"

"Do they want Blainey, or do they want L.B.? You know?" Michalka said.

We also see Lainey embracing her second year of teaching with new confidence. She thinks that she no longer needs a mentor, and wants to reach out to her students on a more personal level. She's channeling Michelle Pfeiffer in "Dangerous Minds."

"I love 'Dangerous Minds' so being able to kick off the second season with that as kind of our storyline, and even though it's a dramatic film, we're turning it into a comedic story throughout this episode," Michalka said.

Also coming up..."Boys II Men, they are very nice!" Dier teased.

They also said that they are doing a nod to "Friends" this season! There is plenty of '90s goodness to come.



Don't miss the season 2 premiere of "Schooled" at 8:30/7:30c on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimeabc premieresschooled
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC PREMIERES
What is 'Stumptown'?
'Emergence' stars on why thrillers are so intriguing
Meet the young star at the center of ABC's 'Mixed-ish'
'The Good Doctor' stars talk about their characters' relationship
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes into RV parked next to Fuquay-Varina home
Tropical Storm Karen, Hurricane Lorenzo spaghetti models
Sanford officer shoots man who robbed Dollar Tree at knifepoint
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen
Private internet browsing won't protect you from malware
VIDEO: Illinois girl, 5, escapes coyote in front yard
Show More
Woman warns others after buying used car filled with vermin, roaches
9 cases of Legionnaires' disease possibly linked to western NC fair
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
Kidnapping suspect dead; victim found safe near US-64
Meredith political expert explains Trump impeachment inquiry timeline
More TOP STORIES News