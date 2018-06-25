Test your pop-culture prowess at these trivia nights in Raleigh this week

Then you won't want to miss these pop-culture trivia nights coming up this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
'90s trivia at Crank Arm Brewing
Are you a true '90s kid? Find out tonight at Crank Arm Brewing. The game will test your knowledge on everything from popular fashion and trends to movies and television shows.
When: Monday, June 25, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Crank Arm Brewing, 301 W. Davie St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'The Twilight Saga' trivia at Pizza La Stella
Test your knowledge of all things Twilight at Pizza La Stella this Tuesday evening. You'll be challenged on details large and small, like: Which vampires, besides Alice and Edward, have special abilities?; And, what does Victoria's T-shirt say at the end of one of the films?
When: Tuesday, June 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Pizza La Stella, 219 Fayetteville St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
'Friends' trivia at Woody's
Are you Raleigh's biggest "Friends" fan? Grab your own bestiand head down to Woody's at City Market this Wednesday to test your knowledge. You and your fellow "Friends" know-it-alls will throw down in five challenging rounds.
When: Wednesday, June 27, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Woody's At City Market, 205 Wolfe St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets