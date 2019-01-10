ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 3 best dramas screening around Cary this week

Image: The Favourite/TMDb

By Hoodline
Looking for a stirring story? Don't miss this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Cary.

Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

The Favourite



In 18th century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.

With a critical approval rating of 94 percent and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has gotten a lot of positive attention since its release on Dec. 14. The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext - and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."

Get a piece of the action at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 11. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Creed II



Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with new found fame, issues with his family, and his continuing quest to become a champion.

With an 83 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. The site's critical consensus notes that "'Creed II''s adherence to franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."

Catch it on the big screen at Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Monday, Jan. 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bohemian Rhapsody



Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid the success and excess.

With a 62 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
