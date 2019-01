The 3 best dramas screening around Durham this week

'If Beale Street Could Talk'

In the mood to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Durham.Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release. The site's critical consensus: "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."It's playing at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Parkway, #975) through Monday, Jan. 21, and AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Creed II''s adherence to a franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."You can catch it at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Parkway, #975) through Monday, Jan. 21, and AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."Catch it at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets