The 3 best dramas screening around Durham this week

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'If Beale Street Could Talk'
After her fiance is falsely imprisoned, a pregnant African-American woman sets out to clear his name and prove his innocence.
With a critical approval rating of 95 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release. The site's critical consensus: "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."
It's playing at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Parkway, #975) through Monday, Jan. 21, and AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Creed II'
Follows Adonis Creed's life inside and outside of the ring as he deals with newfound fame, issues with his family and his continuing quest to become a champion.
With a critical approval rating of 83 percent and an audience score of 72 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Creed II" has proven a solid option since its release on Nov. 21. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Creed II''s adherence to a franchise formula adds up to a sequel with few true surprises, but its time-tested generational themes still pack a solid punch."
You can catch it at AMC Southpoint 17 (8030 Renaissance Parkway, #975) through Monday, Jan. 21, and AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet -- finding a way to keep the band together amid all the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
Catch it at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Tuesday, Jan. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
