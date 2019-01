The 3 best dramas screening around Raleigh this week

Shoplifters

If Beale Street Could Talk

Green Book

Want to reflect on the humanity of it all? Check out this week's lineup of dramas showing on the big screen in and around Raleigh.Read on for the highest rated drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes . (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database ; showtimes via Fandango .)Boasting a 99 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Shoplifters" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Nov. 23. The site's critical consensus has it that "Understated yet ultimately deeply affecting, 'Shoplifters' adds another powerful chapter to director Hirokazu Koreeda's richly humanistic filmography."Get a piece of the action at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Friday, Jan. 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "If Beale Street Could Talk" has become a favorite since its release, with a consensus that "'If Beale Street Could Talk' honors its source material with a beautifully filmed adaptation that finds director Barry Jenkins further strengthening his visual and narrative craft."It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Jan. 24. Click here for showtimes and tickets With a critical approval rating of 81 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes , "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Wednesday, Jan. 23. Click here for showtimes and tickets