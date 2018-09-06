ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The 4 best family and learning deals in Durham this week

Bull City Inflatables. | Photo: Groupon

With temperatures cooling off and school not yet in full swing, why not find a fun activity to get outside with the kids? From cheerleading classes to bounce houses, these deals will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

55% Off Cheerleading Classes


Bull City Heat Cheerleading is an extracurricular cheerleading class currently offering $60 worth of classes (one month of instruction) for $27. There's also another deal by the same company offering $100 of instruction for $25. You can contact the business for a schedule of classes.

Where: 2210 Page Road, Suite 107
Price: $27 (55 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 50% Off Owen Hurter Guitar Lessons




Owen Hurter is offering acoustic or electric guitar lessons in styles like pop and country. Instruction will include everything from basics like chord and rhythm, to intermediate skills like technique and soloing.

Where: 2304 Page Road, Stirrup Creek
Price: $31 (48 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 29% Off Inflatable Rental at Bull City Inflatables





If you have a special occasion coming up, the family-owned bounce house company Bull City Inflatables is offering a deal on either its standard inflatable or its kid's party room inflatable.

Where: 1058 W. Club Blvd., Suite 216, Walltown
Price: $108 (28 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 49% Off Diving Lessons at Duke Diving Club





Finally, the Duke Diving Club is offering a deal on one, two, or three months of weekly introduction-to-diving lessons from a trained instructor. Lessons take place on the university campus, where the facility is fully equipped with trampolines, dryboards, springboards and four diving towers.

Where: 326 Towerview Drive, Duke University - West Campus
Price: $42 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
