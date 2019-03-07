The 4 best movies screening around Cary this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Apollo 11
A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.
Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Apollo 11" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on March 1. The Associated Press' Jake Coyle said, " 'Apollo 11' might not tell you anything you don't already know about the moon landing. But it will make you feel it, and see it, anew," while Brian Lowry of CNN.com noted, "It's a wonderfully nostalgic if somewhat antiseptic reminder of what it meant to first break the bonds of Earth."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Wednesday, March 13. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release in December of 2018. "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," noted Lawrence Ware of the New York Times, while the Atlantic's David Sims said, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
It's screening at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, March 7 and Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Thursday, March 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
The Favourite
England, early 18th century. The close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favourite.
With a Tomatometer Score of 93 percent and an Audience Score of 66 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' A.O. Scott said, "(Rachel) Weisz and (Emma) Stone are both brilliantly witty and nimble, but (Olivia) Colman's performance is nothing short of sublime," and the Atlantic's David Sims said, "Despite its period setting, 'The Favourite' just might be (Yorgos) Lanthimos's most trenchant and relevant work yet."
Catch it on the big screen at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Thursday, March 7. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," while Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post said, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.'"
You can catch it at Regal Crossroads Stadium 20 & IMAX (501 Caitboo Ave.) through Wednesday, March 13; Frank Theatres Parkside Town Commons Stadium 11 (1140 Parkside Main St.) through Thursday, March 14; and Cinebistro Waverly Place (525 New Waverly Place) through Thursday, March 14. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
