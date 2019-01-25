The 5 best dramas screening around Raleigh this week

Read on for the top-ranked drama films to catch in theaters, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
'GoodFellas'
The true story of Henry Hill, a half-Irish, half-Sicilian Brooklyn kid who is adopted by neighborhood gangsters at an early age and climbs the ranks of a Mafia family under the guidance of Jimmy Conway.
With a 96 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1990 release has made a lasting impression. The critical consensus: "Hard-hitting and stylish, 'GoodFellas' is a gangster classic -- and arguably the high point of Martin Scorsese's career."

'Like Water for Chocolate'
Tita is passionately in love with Pedro, but her controlling mother forbids her from marrying him. When Pedro marries her sister, Tita throws herself into her cooking and discovers she can transfer her emotions through the food she prepares, infecting all who eat it with her intense heartbreak.
With a 91 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90s flick is not to be missed.

'Misery'
Novelist Paul Sheldon crashes his car on a snowy Colorado road. He is found by Annie Wilkes, the "number one fan" of Paul's heroine Misery Chastaine. Annie is also somewhat unstable, and Paul finds himself crippled, drugged and at her mercy.
With a critical approval rating of 89 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90s flick is a good bet. Per the site's critical consensus, "Elevated by standout performances from James Caan and Kathy Bates, this taut and frightening film is one of the best Stephen King adaptations to date."

'Green Book'
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African-Americans were forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line based on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With an 82 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" has been getting attention since its release on Nov. 16. According to the site's critical consensus, "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."
"Green Book" earned an Oscar nomination for best picture, and Viggo Mortensen garnered a nod for best actor.
Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Jan. 31.
'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock 'n' roll band Queen in 1970. Hit songs become instant classics. When Mercury's increasingly wild lifestyle starts to spiral out of control, Queen soon faces its greatest challenge yet - finding a way to keep the band together amid all the success and excess.
With a critical approval rating of 62 percent and an audience score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bohemian Rhapsody" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Bohemian Rhapsody' hits a handful of high notes, but as an in-depth look at a beloved band, it offers more of a medley than a true greatest hits collection."
"Bohemian Rhapsody" is among eight films up for best picture at this year's Academy Awards. For his work in the lead role, Rami Malek also earned a nomination for best actor.
Catch it on the big screen at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) and Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Thursday, Jan. 31.
