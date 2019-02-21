The 5 best movies screening around Chapel Hill this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.
(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release in December of 2018. The New York Times' Lawrence Ware said, "This film manages the delicate feat of embracing its source material while also satirizing it," while David Sims of the Atlantic noted, "The latest entry in a fully saturated genre that somehow, through sheer creative gumption, does something new."
It won for Best Animated picture at the Golden Globes and is nominated for an Oscar for Best Animated Film.
You can catch it at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Pkwy) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
The recently released "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" already has a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings the franchise to a close with an affectionate chapter that continues the adventures of the Viking boy-turned-chief Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) and his faithful dragon Toothless," noted Jake Coyle of the Associated Press.
It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) and Regal Timberlyne 6 (120 Banks St.) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Green Book
Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.
With a Tomatometer Score of 79 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. "First-rate execution can't solve all of a film's problems, but Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali offer a reminder that it can solve an awful lot of them," according to Christopher Orr of the Atlantic, while Time Out's Joshua Rothkopf said, "Call this actors' duet sentimental and simplistic at your own peril. Green Book may well move you, possibly to tears, at the thought of real social change and kindness (at a time when we need it badly)."
The film won the Golden Globe for Best Picture: Comedy or Musical, as did Ali for Supporting Actor; Peter Farrelly was nominated for Best Director. It has also received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, while Mortensen is nominated for Best Actor and Ali for Best Supporting Actor.
Want to see for yourself? It's playing at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a Tomatometer Score of 72 percent and an Audience Score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Cold Pursuit" is well worth a watch. The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski called it "an excellent film," while James Berardinelli of ReelViews said, " Cold Pursuit' works as intended."
Get a piece of the action at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Thursday, Feb. 28. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
Forrest Gump
A man with a low IQ has accomplished great things in his life and been present during significant historic events -- in each case, far exceeding what anyone imagined he could do. But despite all he has achieved, his one true love eludes him.
With a Tomatometer Score of 72 percent and an Audience Score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this '90s flick is a worthy candidate for your viewing pleasure. The Hollywood Reporter's Duane Byrge said, "Contrasting Forrest's unassuming innocence with the upheavals and rancor of the times, the film is a wisely goofy commentary on the stupidity of smartness."
It won an Academy award for Best Picture, Director Robert Zemeckis, Actor Tom Hanks, Supporting Actor Gary Sinise, as well as for Best Writing, Film Editing, Visual Effects, Cinematography and Art Direction-Set Decoration.
Catch it on the big screen at Silverspot Cinema Chapel Hill 13 (201 S. Estes Drive, Suite 100) through Wednesday, Feb. 27. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
---
