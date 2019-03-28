Arts & Entertainment

The 5 best movies screening around Raleigh this week

Image: Apollo 11/TMDb

By Hoodline
In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Raleigh.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Apollo 11




A look at the Apollo 11 mission to land on the moon led by commander Neil Armstrong and pilot Buzz Aldrin.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 99 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Apollo 11" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on March 8. Entertainment Weekly's Chris Nashawaty said, "The NASA mission at the heart of the must-see documentary 'Apollo 11' reminds you what it feels to be truly awestruck," while Jake Coyle of the Associated Press noted, " 'Apollo 11' might not tell you anything you don't already know about the moon landing. But it will make you feel it, and see it, anew."

It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Thursday, April 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Say Anything...




A budding romance between noble underachiever Lloyd Dobler and high school valedictorian Diane Court is threatened when Diane's overly possessive, disapproving father interferes with their relationship. With a prized scholarship to study abroad hanging in the balance, Diane must find a way to make both men happy.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1989 release boasts plenty of accolades.

" 'Say Anything' is an easy film to like," according to Kirk Honeycutt of the Hollywood Reporter, while Variety's Variety Staff said, "John Cusack and Ione Skye's relationship develops nicely and believably."

It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) on Tuesday, April 2, and Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Mustang




While participating in a rehabilitation program training wild mustangs, a convict at first struggles to connect with the horses and his fellow inmates, but he learns to confront his violent past as he soothes an especially feisty horse.

With a Tomatometer Score of 96 percent and an Audience Score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Mustang" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on March 15.

"Like Roman played by Matthias Schoenaerts, though, all I longed for were further glimpses of the life outside, where man and beast roam free, oblivious to any narrative demands," noted Barry Hertz of the Globe and Mail, while the Chicago Reader's Andrea Gronvall said, "This film was developed at Robert Redford's Sundance Institute lab for emerging talent; he certainly found one in French actress Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, here making an impressive feature directorial debut."

It's screening at Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Thursday, April 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Us




Husband and wife Gabe and Adelaide Wilson take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends. But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Us" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on March 22. The Christian Science Monitor's Peter Rainer said, "Jordan Peele shows a marked advance in filmmaking skills here and, in her dual role, Lupita Nyong'o is ferociously good," and Tribune News Service's Katie Walsh noted, "It wouldn't be as truly terrifying as it is without the jaw-dropping performance from his leading lady, Nyong'o, and with this collaboration they have created another whip-smart modern horror classic."

Catch it on the big screen at Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Wednesday, April 3; and Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh (2116 New Bern Ave., Suite D) through Thursday, April 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World




As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Feb. 22. The Atlantic's David Sims said, "So much of 'The Hidden World' is stuffed with filler material. But in certain wordless moments, this grand final entry really sings," while Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post stated, "The movie could easily be called 'How To End Your Trilogy.' "

It's playing at Regal North Hills Stadium 14 (4150 Main at North Hills St.) through Wednesday, April 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
