The 5 top-rated movies screening around Raleigh this week

Communion
When adults are ineffectual, children have to grow up quickly. Ola is 14 and she takes care of her dysfunctional father, autistic brother and a mother who lives separately; but most of all she tries to reunite the family. She lives in the hope of bringing her mother back home. Her 13-year-old brother Nikodem's Holy Communion is a pretext for the family to meet up. Ola is entirely responsible for preparing the perfect family celebration. "Communion" reveals the beauty of the rejected, the strength of the weak and the need for change when change seems impossible. This crash course in growing up teaches us that no failure is final. Especially when love is in question.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Communion" is a critical darling.
Shoplifters
After one of their shoplifting sessions, Osamu and his son come across a little girl in the freezing cold. At first reluctant to shelter the girl, Osamu's wife agrees to take care of her after learning of the hardships she faces. Although the family is poor, barely making enough money to survive through petty crime, they seem to live happily together until an unforeseen incident reveals hidden secrets, testing the bonds that unite them.
Boasting a critical approval rating of 99 percent and an audience score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Shoplifters" has proven to be both a critical and audience darling since its release on November 23.
The site's critical consensus notes, "Understated yet ultimately deeply affecting, 'Shoplifters' adds another powerful chapter to director Hirokazu Koreeda's richly humanistic filmography."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles' dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the "Spider-Verse." As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been a must-watch since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus has it that the recent Golden Globe winner for Best Animated Feature "matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."
Crime + Punishment
After four years of unprecedented access, here is the story of a brave group of black and Latino whistleblower cops and one unrelenting private investigator who, amidst a landmark lawsuit, risk everything to expose illegal quota practices and their impact on young minorities.
With a 95 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Crime + Punishment" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on January 19. Per the site's summary of critic reviews, "'Crime + Punishment' shines a brilliant light on systemic corruption, building a case for change that's as upsetting as it is ultimately inspiring."
The Favourite
In 18th-century England, the close relationship between Queen Anne and Sarah Churchill is threatened by the arrival of Sarah's cousin, Abigail Hill, resulting in a bitter rivalry between the two cousins to be the Queen's favorite.
With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 60 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "The Favourite" has garnered plenty of praise -- and a Golden Globe win for star Olivia Coleman -- since its release on December 14.
The site's critical consensus has it that "'The Favourite' sees Yorgos Lanthimos balancing a period setting against rich, timely subtext -- and getting roundly stellar performances from his well-chosen stars."
