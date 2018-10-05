HURRICANE FLORENCE

The Avett Brothers to perform at Hurricane Florence relief show in Greenville

EMBED </>More Videos

The Avett Brothers will perform at a show to benefit organizations that are helping Hurricane Florence victims.

GREENVILLE, N.C. --
North Carolina's The Avett Brothers will perform next month at a show to benefit organizations that are helping Hurricane Florence victims.

The "Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief" was announced Friday in a news release. The concert will be held Nov. 13 at Minges Auditorium in Greenville.


The bands Future Islands and Valient Thorr also will perform in the concert, which is being held on the East Carolina University campus.

RELATED: Saturday's benefit concert in Raleigh aims to bring relief to Florence victims

The news release says proceeds will be donated to people and organizations contributing to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. It wasn't immediately clear which groups and people will receive the money.

Scott and Seth Avett live in Concord, and Scott Avett is an ECU graduate. Bob Crawford also is a regular member of the band.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthurricane florencedisaster relieffolk musicconcertlive musicGreenville
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Florence Relief Fund established to support state's farmers and rural neighbors
Dog rescued from Florence flooding after floating on sofa for a week
'We were all over Wilmington:' Durham officers reflect on Hurricane Florence work
First daughter Ivanka Trump visits Hurricane Florence victims in Lumberton
More hurricane florence
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Raleigh-based all-female paranormal research team highlighted on cable show
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino gets 8 months in tax case
SPONSORED: Win a trip for 2 to the Country Music Awards in Nashville!
'Shark Tank' contestant turns Guest Shark in season premiere
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 shot in robbery at Johnston County used-car dealer
'I just shot a male:' 911 call released in fatal shooting of NCCU student
Raleigh-based all-female paranormal research team highlighted on cable show
Major delays on US-1 near Cary due to crash
'I feel like a monster:' Husband in cold medicine murder case apologizes
Road closures coming to Capital Blvd at Wade Avenue due to gateway project
ABC11 Game of the Week: Middle Creek at Fuquay-Varina
Kavanaugh poised to be Supreme Court justice; Collins, Manchin vow to vote yes
Show More
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Orangetheory Fitness: Bridget Condon, Duke's Nolan Smith try it out
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
38-year-old woman shot while stopped at red light in Durham
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
More News