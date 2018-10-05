We will be headlining the “Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief” at Minges Coliseum on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. @futureislands and @ValientThorr will also perform: https://t.co/nxGLMwBuOv pic.twitter.com/LjfkmlNfQo — The Avett Brothers (@theavettbros) October 5, 2018

North Carolina's The Avett Brothers will perform next month at a show to benefit organizations that are helping Hurricane Florence victims.The "Concert for Hurricane Florence Relief" was announced Friday in a news release. The concert will be held Nov. 13 at Minges Auditorium in Greenville.The bands Future Islands and Valient Thorr also will perform in the concert, which is being held on the East Carolina University campus.The news release says proceeds will be donated to people and organizations contributing to Hurricane Florence relief efforts. It wasn't immediately clear which groups and people will receive the money.Scott and Seth Avett live in Concord, and Scott Avett is an ECU graduate. Bob Crawford also is a regular member of the band.