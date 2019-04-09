GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The B-52s are heading on tour and are making a stop in Greensboro.
The band, which has sold more than 20 million albums, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a worldwide tour.
The B-52s, with special guests OMD and Berlin, will play White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday, Sept. 6.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office, and Ticketmaster.
The band is well known for popular songs like "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack," "Wig," "Private Idaho" and more.
RELATED: Celine Dion coming to Raleigh in 2020
The B-52s to play in Greensboro during 40th anniversary tour
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News