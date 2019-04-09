Arts & Entertainment

The B-52s to play in Greensboro during 40th anniversary tour

The B-52s are heading on tour and are making a stop in Greensboro.

The band, which has sold more than 20 million albums, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a worldwide tour.

The band, which has sold more than 20 million albums, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a worldwide tour.

The B-52s, with special guests OMD and Berlin, will play White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Friday, Sept. 6.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com, Greensboro Coliseum box office, and Ticketmaster.

The band is well known for popular songs like "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack," "Wig," "Private Idaho" and more.

