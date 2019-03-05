Arts & Entertainment

The best community and culture events in Durham this week

Photo: Jens Johnsson/Unsplash

From a charitable event to an advanced movie screening, there's plenty to enjoy in Durham this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

---

Empty Bowls 2019





You will sample soups from local restaurants at this charitable event. Kids six and under will be admitted free. The evening will also feature music along with an opportunity to learn more about Urban Ministries of Durham and its mission of ending homelessness.

When: Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

Where: Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St.

Admission: $40 (Regular Bowl and Soup). More ticket options are available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets


Captain Marvel





Tickets for this advanced screening of "Captain Marvel" can only be purchased online. The $15 ticket charge includes your movie ticket, popcorn and a drink.

When: Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Northgate Stadium 10, 1058 W. Club Blvd.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

2019 International Women's Day Conference





This will be the 8th annual conference for InStepp, Inc., which helps underprivileged women and girls. The event will celebrate International Women's Day.

When: Friday, March 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

