The best community and culture events in Durham this week

Empty Bowls 2019
You will sample soups from local restaurants at this charitable event. Kids six and under will be admitted free. The evening will also feature music along with an opportunity to learn more about Urban Ministries of Durham and its mission of ending homelessness.
When: Thursday, March 7, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St.
Admission: $40 (Regular Bowl and Soup). More ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Captain Marvel
Tickets for this advanced screening of "Captain Marvel" can only be purchased online. The $15 ticket charge includes your movie ticket, popcorn and a drink.
When: Thursday, March 7, 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Where: Northgate Stadium 10, 1058 W. Club Blvd.
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
2019 International Women's Day Conference
This will be the 8th annual conference for InStepp, Inc., which helps underprivileged women and girls. The event will celebrate International Women's Day.
When: Friday, March 8, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Road
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
