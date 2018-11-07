The best deals on scavenger hunts and walking adventures in Raleigh this week

Crazy Dash Walking Adventure

Adventure Walk from Wacky Walks

3Quest Challenge

Scavenger Hunt Adventure from ZeeTours

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a walking adventure to a scavenger hunt, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.---The Crazy Dash Walking Adventure is a digital walking tour through Central Raleigh. Groups of two, four or six will perform tasks and hunt for checkpoints around the city.$21 for two people (47 percent discount off regular price)This walking tour challenge combined with scavenger hunt features sends participants out to answer questions and perform family-friendly tasks. Throughout the two-hour game, players can compete for king or queen status to win the game.$21 for two people (47 percent discount off regular price)This digital scavenger hunt sends groups of two, four or six through the city to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges with the help of a guide.$21 (47 percent discount off regular price)Participants of all ages learn local history, complete various challenges and enjoy sightseeing during this self-guided scavenger hunt. By using the app on their smartphones, participants can compete against other players. And after the game, ZeeTours navigates players back to their starting location.$21 for one team (58 percent discount off regular price)