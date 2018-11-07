ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best deals on scavenger hunts and walking adventures in Raleigh this week

Crazy Dash Digital Walking Tours. | Photo: Crazy Dash Digital Walking Tours/Yelp

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From a walking adventure to a scavenger hunt, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Crazy Dash Walking Adventure





The Crazy Dash Walking Adventure is a digital walking tour through Central Raleigh. Groups of two, four or six will perform tasks and hunt for checkpoints around the city.

Price: $21 for two people (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Adventure Walk from Wacky Walks




This walking tour challenge combined with scavenger hunt features sends participants out to answer questions and perform family-friendly tasks. Throughout the two-hour game, players can compete for king or queen status to win the game.

Price: $21 for two people (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

3Quest Challenge





This digital scavenger hunt sends groups of two, four or six through the city to solve puzzles, gather clues and complete challenges with the help of a guide.

Price: $21 (47 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Scavenger Hunt Adventure from ZeeTours





Participants of all ages learn local history, complete various challenges and enjoy sightseeing during this self-guided scavenger hunt. By using the app on their smartphones, participants can compete against other players. And after the game, ZeeTours navigates players back to their starting location.

Price: $21 for one team (58 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
