The best educational and kid-focused events and deals in Durham this week

Photo: Vasily Koloda/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From RC-Car racing to ziplining, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Finding a College





This seminar will help high school students find the college that is right for them. Factors that will be considered are school size, locations and majors. The aim is to help students identify and describe what they are looking for in a college or university.

When: Tuesday, Jan. 29, 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Where: Durham Public Schools Staff Development Center, 2107 Hillandale Road
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

RC-Car Racing





Ho-b RC Park at Northgate Mall is offering this deal on remote control racing. Several different courses are available to compete on. The sessions last one hour.
Where: 1058 W. Club Blvd., Suite #235
Price: $20 for Two (60 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Ziplining at Xtreme Ziplines





Xtreme Ziplines, a new zipline facility, is offering this deal for visitors of all ages. The facility features eight different ziplines. This deal also includes one jump off the QuickDrop.

Where: 7460 Highway 98/Wake Forest Road
Price: $67.50 for One - All Eight Ziplines (32 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Notasium Play Space and Music School




Notasium Play Space and Music School helps kids learn the basics of playing different instruments. This facility also features an interactive play space. The deal includes an introductory lesson and two play passes.

Where: 3750 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
Price: $23 (48 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Rental or Party from Bull City Inflatables





Bull City Inflatables provides bounce houses and carousel rides for parties. Carousel birthday parties are designed for ages one to 10. Parties can accommodate groups up to 40 people.

Where: 1058 W. Club Blvd., Suite 216
Price: $110 for Magic Castle Bounce Four Hour Rental (27 percent discount off regular price); $99 for Two Hour Unlimited Carousel Private Party (36 percent discount off regular price).
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
