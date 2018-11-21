ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family and learning events in Cary this week

Photo: Triangle Knockerball/Groupon

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From bowling to a mad scientist party, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Up to 45% off bowling for two at Buffaloe Lanes





First up, score nearly half off your next visit to Buffaloe Lanes. The bowling alley is currently offering a 45 percent discount on four games and shoe rentals for two people.

Where: Buffaloe Lanes, 151 High House Road, Chatham Woods
Price: $16 (45 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Up to 35% off open play at Triangle Knockerball



Photo: Roger K./Yelp

Bring your family or friends to Triangle Knockerball for a discounted open play session or party. Groups of two, four or six can purchase 15-minute open play sessions to roll, flip and knock each other down -- in a safe environment -- for up to 35 percent off. Or, book a one-hour party for 15 guest for 26 percent off the going rate.

Where: Triangle Knockerball, 1105 Walnut St., East Cary
Price: $15-$148 (25-35 percent off regular prices)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 61% off scavenger challenge from Zombie Scavengers





Grab a trustworthy group of friends and family, your smartphone and this Groupon deal to hop on a quest to survive a zombie apocalypse. Teams search the city, completing challenges and answering trivia questions along the way, to collect supplies necessary to outlive the undead.

Kids ages 12 and under play for free with a paying adult. But don't worry: You won't encounter any flesh-and-blood zombies.

Where: 119 Ambassador Loop, East Cary
Price: $15.50-$40.50 (up to 61 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 45 percent off Science Spa Party at Mad Science





Last certainly not least, take the children to a Science Spa Party at Mad Science -- without breaking the bank. At the party, children ages 9-14 can create bath fizzies and perfume while they learn the science behind how the two work.

Tickets for two to four guests -- on weekdays or weekends -- are currently going for 30-40 percent off the regular prices. And participants get to take their creations home.

Where: Mad Science, 1019 Passport Way, East Cary
Price: $29-$55 (30-40 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal
