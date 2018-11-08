ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best family and learning events in Durham this week

Photo: Providence Doucet/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking for family-friendly events to keep the kids busy this week?

From remote control car racing to music lessons, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities for learning and fun. Read on for a rundown of what to do this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

NC Comicon: Bull City





Celebrate comic book culture at the Bull City convention this weekend. Held at the Durham Convention Center this Friday through Sunday, the gathering will feature creators from across the world. Expect a host of panels, workshops and parties throughout the weekend.

When: Friday, November 9, 8 p.m.
Where: Durham Convention Center, 301 W. Morgan St.
Price: $25-$250
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

54% off remote control car racing at Ho-B RC Park




Ho-B RC Park is currently offering vouchers for one hour of racing for two people for more than 50 percent of the regular price. With a voucher in hand, remote control car racers can select from a variety of courses on which to compete. This special deal includes track time, car rentals and battery charging.

Where: Ho-B RC Park, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Walltown
Price: $23 (54 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 48% off guitar lessons with Owen Hurter





Learn to play the acoustic or electric guitar with local guitarist Owen Hurter, who's currently offering nearly 50 percent off packages of two or four sessions. Participants can choose the style they learn, like pop or country, while picking up the basics in chords, rhythm, soloing and technique.

Where: 2304 Page Road
Price: $33-$63
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

45% off music lessons at da Capo al Coda





Interested in learning to play a wider range of instruments, like the violin or cello? Then snag a discounted 30-minute lesson from da Capo al Coda. Professional instructors offer music lessons for the guitar, violin, viola, cello, bass or drums. Lessons are available for beginners and advanced players and everyone in between.

Where: da Capo al Coda, 5836 Fayetteville Road
Price: $16.50 (45 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineDurham
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
DPAC Hamilton tickets available but watch out for scams
The best deals on scavenger hunts and walking adventures in Raleigh this week
It's here! See the 25 Days of Christmas schedule
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Amber Alert: SUV used in kidnapping of Lumberton teen found
Live updates: 13 dead in California nightclub shooting, shooter ID'd
Donkey, emu develop special bond after owner abandons them
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, hospitalized
Teen who killed girlfriend shared graphic images of her murder
Veteran's Day: Where you can find deals and freebies
SPOT THE FAKES: How to avoid counterfeit items when shopping online
Show More
NC neighborhood surprises beloved recycle driver
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
11-year-old accused of putting pins in Halloween candy
Hero saves as many as 30 during California nightclub shooting
Amber Alert: Surveillance video released of SUV in Lumberton 13-year-old's abduction
More News