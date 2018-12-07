ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best food and drink deals in Durham this week

Photo: Growler Grlz/Groupon

By Hoodline
Hungry or thirsty for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Durham food and beverage. From a wine tasting to a brewery tour, here's what to do on the local food and drink scene this week.
---

Tastings at Honeygirl Meadery





This deal offers the chance to experience handcrafted meads. These honey wines are made from seasonal fruits, flowers herbs and honey. Tastings include your choice of four meads, plus souvenir glasses to take home.

Hurry and claim this deal, as it's ending soon.

Where: 105 Hood St., Suite #6
Price: $7 for Two (30 percent discount off regular price); $13 for Four (35 percent discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Brewery Tour at Durty Bull Brewing Company





Tour the Durty Bull Brewing Company to get a behind-the-scenes look at the beer making process. Your ticket includes complimentary tastings and one full pour. These tours run the first and third Friday of every month at 7 p.m.

Where: 206 Broadway St.
Price: $20 for Two (50 percent discount off regular price); $38 for Four (52 percent discount off regular price).
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Beer Flight at Growler Grlz





This deal offers the chance to experience a beer flight at Growler Grlz. Beers are served from breweries across the country. Tickets are available for two or four people.

Where: 4810 Hope Valley Road, Suite #110
Price: $13 (35 percent discount off regular price); $24 (40 percent discount off regular price).

Click here for more details, and to score this deal
