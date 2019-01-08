The best food and drink events in Raleigh this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Raleigh food and beverage. From a lobster boil to a onesie bar crawl, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Calabash Style Lobster Boil at Raleigh Beer Garden
Warm up with a Calabash-style lobster boil this Saturday afternoon at the Raleigh Beer Garden. Taking place in a heated tent, the boil will feature lobster, scallops, shrimp, corn, potatoes and other bites -- plus draft New Belgium beer -- and guests can grab tickets to feed one or two or up to six. Also expect live music from the Autumn Nicholas Band.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 3 p.m.-7 p.m.
Where: Raleigh Beer Garden, 614 Glenwood Ave.
Price: $35 -$100
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Bar Crawl Live's Official Onesie Bar Crawl
This Saturday night, dress in your coziest onesie and saunter to six participating establishments with friends old and new.
When: Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m.
Where: Cornerstone Tavern, 603 Glenwood Ave.
Price: $26 for 10 or more revelers; $32 for three to nine
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Discounted tour of Funguys Brewing
Go behind the scenes at Funguys Brewing through a discounted brewery tour. The craft beer maker is currently offering up to 23 percent off tours for one or two, which come with a free pint and a souvenir glass.
Where: Funguys Brewing, 2408 Paula St.
Price: $13-$23
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal
Discounted beer flights at Little City Brewing + Provisions
Last but not least, score a flight for two or four and souvenir glasses at Little City Brewing + Provisions for nearly 40 percent off the regular price. The brewery and tap room has 10 beers on tap and a quick chat with a bartender will help you pick your perfect poison.
Where: Little City Brewing + Provisions, 400 W. North St., Suite #120, Glenwood South
Price: $20-$40 (38 percent discount off regular price)
Click here for more details, and to score this deal