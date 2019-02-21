The best performing and arts events in Durham this weekend

We've rounded up three artsy events around Durham this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from painting classes to a yoga session.
RnB and Paint: Lost In Love Tour
Tickets to this painting event include admission, all paint supplies and a pre-sketched canvas. There will also be live R&B performances during the event. This is a 21 and older event.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: The Wedding Exchange, 801 Gilbert St., #218
Price: $35 (General Ticket). More ticket options are available.
Yoga in the Era of #MeToo
The Embodied Learning Summit is hosting this yoga session. The focus will be on developing mindfulness practices to heal problems related to sexual trauma. The Ark Dance Studio at Duke University will host the event.
When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.
Where: 4 Epworth Dorm Lane
Price: $5
Painting Class at Bull City Craft
Bull City Craft is offering this deal on its painting class. Attendees can select the type of painting they choose to do. This is a BYOB event.
Where: 105 W. NC Highway 54, Suite #265
Price: $69 for Four (51 percent discount off regular price).
