ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The best performing and arts events in Durham this weekend

Photo: Bull City Craft/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to up your appreciation of the arts?

We've rounded up three artsy events around Durham this weekend that will scratch your cultural itch, from painting classes to a yoga session.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

RnB and Paint: Lost In Love Tour





Tickets to this painting event include admission, all paint supplies and a pre-sketched canvas. There will also be live R&B performances during the event. This is a 21 and older event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Where: The Wedding Exchange, 801 Gilbert St., #218
Price: $35 (General Ticket). More ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga in the Era of #MeToo





The Embodied Learning Summit is hosting this yoga session. The focus will be on developing mindfulness practices to heal problems related to sexual trauma. The Ark Dance Studio at Duke University will host the event.

When: Saturday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.
Where: 4 Epworth Dorm Lane
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Painting Class at Bull City Craft





Bull City Craft is offering this deal on its painting class. Attendees can select the type of painting they choose to do. This is a BYOB event.

Where: 105 W. NC Highway 54, Suite #265
Price: $69 for Four (51 percent discount off regular price).
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineDurham
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses bond with film's director
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mark Harris, after hours of testimony, says he supports new election
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Show More
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
More News