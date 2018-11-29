The best performing and visual arts events in Raleigh this week

The Raleigh Pancakes & Booze Art Show

'Aladdin and His Winter Wish'

Carolina Ballet: 'The Nutcracker'

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in Raleigh this week, from a pop-up art show to the "Nutcracker."---Explore more than 200 pieces of art from over 60 local artists at this pop-up show. Enjoy craft beer and cocktails while dining on free pancakes. This event is for those 21 and over and features live music, body painting and a raffle.Thursday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m.Lincoln Theatre, 126 E. Cabarrus St.$13NC Theatre presents this family-friendly production of "Aladdin and His Winter Wish," based on the Aladdin fairytale of a street rat with a dream. This holiday-themed version includes singing, contemporary music and more.Friday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 1, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.2 E. South St.$25This version of the "Nutcracker" features a live symphony orchestra and elaborate sets and costumes. The story centers on a young girl dreaming about a Nutcracker prince. It is set in 1830.Saturday, Dec. 1, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 2, 2 p.m.2 E. South St.$37-$108