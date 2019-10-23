Arts & Entertainment

'The Facts of Life' cast reportedly reuniting for holiday special

The cast of the 1980s sitcom "The Facts of Life" is reportedly getting back together for a holiday special.

People Magazine says Kim Fields, Lisa Whelchel, Nancy McKeon and Mindy Cohn will star in Lifetime's holiday special "You Light up My Christmas" on Dec. 1.

Lifetime says the film will center around Fields' character, who returns home before Christmas and reconnects with an old love interest.

"The Facts of Life' was a spin-off of the popular show "Diff'rent Strokes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentreuniontelevisionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trooper seriously injured after being hit during Vance County traffic stop
Community steps up to give Hope Mills woman with stage 4 cancer dream wedding
Water leak forces evacuations at historic Goldsboro building
body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
TRAVEL DEALS: Save hundreds on flights by following these tips
Wake sheriff warns sex offenders after arrest at NC State Fair
Cumberland County mother of 5 loses home, puppy in fire
Show More
Report shows Raleigh's booming growth, but who can afford to live there?
Proposed rule change would help more kids get free dental care
NC teacher accused of putting student with disabilities in trash can
Lori Loughlin, 10 other parents charged anew in college scandal
2 Sampson County deputies help save choking 2-month-old baby
More TOP STORIES News