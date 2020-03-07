The Magic of Storytelling: Brave

Princess Merida is a skilled archer and determined to find her own path in life! Along the way, she defies tradition and unknowingly unleashes a beast. Follow along on her quest as she discovers what it truly means to be brave!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.