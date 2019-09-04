The Magic of Storytelling: Doc McStuffins: Cuddle Me Lambie

Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory

BFF's are just the best! Doc McStuffins and Lambie are best friends who love to do everything together, especially cuddle! Join along in their adorable adventures.On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.