The Magic of Storytelling: Henri's Hats

Upon Henri's arrival at his grandfather's house, George the dog steals his hat! Henri finds himself at a trunk full of hats that take him on a magical imaginative journey. He finds out that maybe some of those fantasies may actually relate to his grandpa's life.On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.