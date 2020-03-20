The Magic of Storytelling: Star Wars C-3P0 Does Not Like Sand!

The Resistance is counting on C-3P0, R2-D2, and BB-8 to complete their special mission on Tatooine, a desert planet. But R2-D2 and BB-8 keep getting sidetracked! Luckily C-3P0 is there so help, being especially good at keeping protocol, even though he definitely does not like sand!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.