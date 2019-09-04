The Magic of Storytelling: The Jungle Book

Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory

Mowgli loves his animal friends and his life in the jungle. See what happens when he finds out that he is to go live in the Man-village!On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.