The Magic of Storytelling: The Lion King

Simba just can't wait to be king! But watch out for his Uncle Scar who also wants to rule the land. Join Simba on his adventures and as he finds his place in the Circle of Life.On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.