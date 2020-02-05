magic of storytelling

The Magic of Storytelling: The Princess and the Frog

In the bayou of New Orleans, Princess Tiana has a mystical and hilarious adventure with a frog prince! Listen to find out if he'll be human again and if Tiana will meet her dream of opening a restaurant.

On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.

All content is rated G and appropriate for children.

Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmagicchildrenbooksmagic of storytellingreadingfamilystory time
MAGIC OF STORYTELLING
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: The Little Mermaid
Disney's Magic of Storytelling
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: Olaf's Night Before Christmas
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: Mickey's Christmas Carol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates