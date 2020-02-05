The Magic of Storytelling: The Princess and the Frog

In the bayou of New Orleans, Princess Tiana has a mystical and hilarious adventure with a frog prince! Listen to find out if he'll be human again and if Tiana will meet her dream of opening a restaurant.On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.All content is rated G and appropriate for children.