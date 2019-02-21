ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Peter Tork, Monkees guitarist, dead at 77

EMBED </>More Videos

Peter Tork from the Monkees dies at 77 - Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12:30pm on February 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ray Howard)

Peter Tork, the bassist for The Monkees, has died at age 77.

Tork's death was announced on his official Facebook page The REAL Peter Tork on Thursday.

"It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world," the post read. "As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter's friends, family and colleagues -- we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately."



"We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our 'boss.' Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude," the post read.

Tork was also known as the jokester on the band's popular 1960s TV series.

A cause of death has not been revealed yet.

The Monkees, which also included band members Michael Nesmith, Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones, are known for their hits like "Daydream Believer" and "I'm a Believer."

The band tweeted a video of Tork with the caption, "@TorkTweet has passed peacefully at the age of 77. We'll be remembering him throughout the day" and asked fans to share their favorite memories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsentertainmentmusicobituary
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night
Oscar nominees for animated, live-actions shorts soak in spotlight
'Minding the Gap' producer discusses bond with film's director
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mark Harris, after hours of testimony, says he supports new election
Suspect in child's murder said the boy choked on waffle, warrant says
Nike, social media react to Zion Williamson injury
North Carolina transgender inmate denied move to women's prison
Wegmans planning sixth Triangle grocery store in Holly Springs
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Jussie Smollett bond set at $100K, staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary': police
Flu responsible for 68 NC deaths so far this season
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Babysitter of 5 left to get ingredients when fire started
More News