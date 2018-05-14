ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The royal wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh

BBC Radio recorded and broadcasted Princess Elizabeth and Philip's ceremony to 200 million people around the world.

Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten, Duke of Edinburgh, were married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

The future Queen Elizabeth II had eight bridesmaids: her sister Princess Margaret, her cousin Princess Alexandra of Kent, Lady Caroline Montagu-Douglas-Scott, Lady Mary Cambridge, Pamela Mountbatten, Margaret Elphinstone and Diana Bowes-Lyon. Philip's best man was David Mountbatten, the Marquess of Milford Haven.

Two thousand guests were invited to the ceremony that was officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Geoffrey Fisher, and the Archbishop of York, Cyril Garbett.

BBC Radio recorded and broadcasted the ceremony to 200 million people around the world.

The princess wore a dress designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. He said the dress was inspired by Botticelli's painting Primavera.

After the ceremony, the couple held a wedding breakfast in the Ball-Supper Room at Buckingham Palace. They famously went onto the balcony at the palace to wave to the huge crowds on the mall.

The couple received more than 2,500 gifts and around 10,000 telegrams of congratulations.
