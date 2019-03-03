Arts & Entertainment

'The Sandlot' set to return as a TV series with the original cast

EMBED <>More Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot

Play ball!

The original cast of "The Sandlot" is set to return for a sequel to classic film, but this time adapted for television.

"The Sandlot" director David Mickey Evans revealed during a podcast interview that he recently sold a 2-season sequel to a streaming service.

"I just sold a Sandlot television show," Evans said in an interview with The Rain Delay podcast. "We're about to get an order for the first two seasons."

While Evans wouldn't name the streaming service that will broadcast the reboot, he also said, "It doesn't take a genius to figure that out right now."

The film was set in 1962, the TV series will take place 22 years in 1984.

Evans did not reveal how soon the series would be released.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbaseballmovie newsmovie sequels
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Franklin County plane crash; FAA investigating
Arctic air moving in this week
US offers $1 million reward in hunt for bin Laden's son
Roy Williams helped off court during UNC game
Man charged with shooting neighbor through door in Wayne County
Dolly Parton visits Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh
Police investigating after shooting at Raleigh McDonald's
Show More
Aho scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Panthers 4-3
Evander Holyfield coaches Raleigh Boys and Girls Club members
After Williams falls and leaves, No. 5 UNC outlasts Clemson
Oregon family files lawsuit over 'emotional support' pit bull
2 California police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
More TOP STORIES News