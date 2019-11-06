television

The story behind Shaggy's Sebastian costume in 'Little Mermaid' live special

By Danny Clemens
BURBANK, Calif. -- ABC's "The Little Mermaid" live special made a splash with elaborate sets and costumes, but the show left some wondering how Shaggy could go "Under the Sea" in a Sebastian costume that didn't include the beloved character's crab claws.

The singer, whose real name is Orville Burrell, donned an all-red ensemble that included red boots, red denim and a red leather jacket but no claws on Tuesday evening. Some wondered why Shaggy's costume was relatively simple, especially when compared to Queen Latifah's intricate Ursula costume and the mermaid tails worn by Auli'i Cravalho and others.

One viewer even noticed that audience members seemed to be waving prop claw hands as they danced along to the show.

While viewers speculated, Robert Mills, ABC's senior vice president of alternative series, specials and late-night, took to Twitter during the show to set the record straight about what Shaggy was and wasn't wearing -- and why. As it turns out, the singer's original costume did, in fact, include claws, but they "looked ridiculous" and presumably were scrapped, according to Mills.



And for those who needed to see it to believe it, Mills later followed up with a photo showing Shaggy posing in the all-red Sebastian ensemble he wore during the live show plus the two claw gloves Mills had mentioned.



Shaggy ultimately ended up taking the stage in red fingerless leather gloves that matched his jacket in place of the claw pieces.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisneyabc
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TELEVISION
Why you might not recognize every song from 'Little Mermaid' live special
Original Ariel actress opens ABC's 'Little Mermaid' live special
'All in the Family,' 'Good Times' live special coming to ABC
'Dancing with the Stars' sees another surprise elimination
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham, Chapel Hill mayors re-elected; affordable housing bond approved
13-year-old double-murder suspect escapes in Robeson County
What is DMT? The facts behind the dangerous drug in Wake Forest bust
'I'm not racist:' Instagram video shows Wake Co. coach using n-word
Durham family hopes for break in 17-year-old homicide case
Durham voters re-elect mayor, approve affordable housing bond
Grandmother charged after boy with cerebral palsy found dead
Show More
No. 4 Duke edges third-ranked Kansas 68-66
Man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught; 2 others at large
CVS, UPS make history with drone prescription drug delivery in Cary
Nash County man shot father in chest during argument, deputies say
Cam Newton placed on IR -- what does that mean for Panthers?
More TOP STORIES News