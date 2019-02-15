ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

The very best movies screening in Durham this week

Image: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World/TMDb

By Hoodline
Need date night ideas? Check out this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Durham.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World



As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.

Want to catch an early screening of "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World"? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."

You can catch it at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) starting on Friday, Feb. 22. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has gotten stellar reviews since its release on Dec. 14, with a consensus that "'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor and plenty of superhero action."

It's screening at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee



On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 93 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Bumblebee" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on Dec. 21, with a consensus that "'Bumblebee' proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."

It's screening at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Wednesday, Feb. 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Green Book



Tony Lip, a bouncer in 1962, is hired to drive pianist Don Shirley on a tour through the Deep South in the days when African Americans, forced to find alternate accommodations and services due to segregation laws below the Mason-Dixon Line, relied on a guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

With a critical approval rating of 79 percent and an audience score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Green Book" is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus has it that "'Green Book' takes audiences on a surprisingly smooth ride through potentially bumpy subject matter, fueled by Peter Farrelly's deft touch and a pair of well-matched leads."

It has multiple Oscar nominations, including nods for Best Picture and Best Lead and Supporting Actors.

You can catch it at AMC Classic Durham 15 (1807 Martin Luther King Parkway) through Thursday, Feb. 21. Click here for showtimes and tickets.
