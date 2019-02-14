The very best movies screening in Fayetteville this week

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless' discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup's reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.
Want to catch an early screening of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World? The family-friendly flick already has a critical approval rating of 99 percent and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that "The rare trilogy capper that really works, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World brings its saga to a visually dazzling and emotionally affecting conclusion."
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being a spider-man. When Wilson "Kingpin" Fisk uses a super collider, others from across the Spider-Verse are transported to this dimension.
With a 97 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has proven to be a critical darling since its release on December 14, with a consensus that "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action." The film is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
Bumblebee
On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.
With a critical approval rating of 93 percent and an audience score of 78 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Bumblebee has become a favorite since its release on December 21. The site's critical consensus indicates that "Bumblebee proves it's possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise -- and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain."
Cold Pursuit
Nels Coxman's quiet life comes crashing down when his beloved son dies under mysterious circumstances. His search for the truth soon becomes a quest for revenge as he seeks coldblooded justice against a drug lord and his inner circle.
With a critical approval rating of 74 percent and an audience score of 64 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Cold Pursuit is well worth a watch, with a consensus that "Cold Pursuit delivers the action audiences expect from a Liam Neeson thriller -- along with humor and a sophisticated streak that make this an uncommonly effective remake."
Happy Death Day 2U
Tree Gelbman learns that dying over and over again was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.
With a critical approval rating of 67 percent and an audience score of 80 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, Happy Death Day 2U is well worth a watch. The site's critical consensus indicates that "A funnier follow-up with a sci-fi bent, Happy Death Day 2U isn't as fiendishly fresh as its predecessor, but fans of the original may still be sufficiently entertained."
