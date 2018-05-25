SOCIETY

Thousands descend on downtown Raleigh for Animazement

Animazement comes to downtown Raleigh. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
If you see people in downtown Raleigh in costume on Memorial Day weekend, it's likely they are in town for Animazement, a Japanese animation and culture convention at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Thousands are expected to attend the event which features concerts, educational panels, merchandise, and artwork.



The convention provides a big boost to the downtown Raleigh economy during the Memorial Day weekend when many travel to the mountains or coast for the unofficial start of summer.

Animazement is an educational nonprofit with a mission to provide an introduction to Japanese Language and Culture, through the world of Japanese Animation and Manga.

Animazement is an all-volunteer fan-run convention. It runs through Sunday.

Cosplay fans flock to Animazement in downtown Raleigh.

