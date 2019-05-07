Arts & Entertainment

Tiffany Haddish brings homemade chicken to Met Gala

EMBED <>More Videos

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was worried about getting hungry at the Met Gala, so she brought her own food.

NEW YORK -- Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was worried about getting hungry at the Met Gala, so she brought her own food.

Haddish wore a black-and-silver tiger stripe "Pimperella" Michael Kors pantsuit with wide bells at the ankles, a glitzy hat on her head. She said she vowed not to go snackless this year so she made chicken to bring on the red carpet.

Haddish later gave out the chicken to reporters including GMA's Lara Spencer.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkcelebrityfoodfashion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NC woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine after chase
Man, woman shot at mobile home park in Fayetteville
Army veteran marries love of his life 5 hours before dying of cancer
'Thank you for pot smoking' t-shirt worn during drug arrest mugshot
7-year-old says teacher choked, hit him with ruler for laughing
Duke surgeon playing role in success of 'The Good Doctor'
Mannequin passenger built by driver trying to get into HOV lane
Show More
Raleigh chef, owner of Poole's Diner wins James Beard Award
Hundreds of teens thank 'Waving Grandmother'
Woman born without uterus gets pregnant after transplant
MALEAH DAVIS: What we know about missing Houston 4-year-old
Your boss could be required to give you a paid break
More TOP STORIES News