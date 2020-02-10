Oscars

Timothee Chalamet, Margot Robbie share Oscar red carpet moment with epic photobomb

LOS ANGELES -- As a slew of stars flowed down the Oscars red carpet, Timothee Chalamet and Margot Robbie shared an endearing moment in front of the cameras.

Chalamet was posing for several pictures when he spotted Robbie a few steps away and walked up to her for an impromptu photobomb, a moment quite reminiscent of his character in "Little Women."

EMBED More News Videos

This was everything!



MORE: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

When Robbie noticed him, she turned and grabbed his face in both hands, making for a perfectly spoiled shot that must also have satiated all the Chalamet fans.

Chalamet played Theodore "Laurie " Laurence, neighbor to the March family and eventual husband of sister Amy, in the film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

EMBED More News Videos

Best Supporting Actress nominee Margot Robbie attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 9, 2020, in Hollywood, California.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angeles countyred carpet rundownacademy awardsoscars
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Renee Zellweger on portrayal of Judy Garland: 'She's heroic'
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officers clear scene after incident at Cary Chick-fil-A
Oscars 2020 Live: Nominations, red carpet fashion and more
Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
New Chick-fil-A coming to Hope Mills
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Show More
Panthers give surprise gift to students month after school hit by tornado
Triangle ESports Championship offers glimpse into professional gaming
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Duke clutches out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96
More TOP STORIES News