disney

'Tis the season! 'Disney Holiday Singalong' performance lineup includes BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, more

Ryan Seacrest returns to host the singalong, which will again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to participate.
'Tis the season -- for another "Disney Family Singalong!"

ABC is making the season bright with the "Disney Holiday Singalong," airing Monday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c.

Ryan Seacrest returns to host for this one-hour festive special, which will again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

Its star-studded lineup includes BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry, P!nk, Ciara, Leslie Odom Jr., Adam Lambert, Kerry Washington, Andrea Bocelli, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert and Julianne Hough. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.

The casts from Disney on Broadway's "The Lion King," "Aladdin" and "Frozen" will also reunite for an emotional tribute to Broadway. For the first time since coronavirus-related shutdowns in March, the casts will return to New York City's New Amsterdam Theater to sing a special performance of "Let It Go."

The special also raises awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it's needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

'Disney Holiday Singalong' performances include:


  • Andrea Bocelli - "Silent Night"

  • BTS - "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"

  • Michael Bublé - "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"

  • Ciara - "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"

  • Chloe x Halle - "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"

  • Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert - "Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"

  • Julianne Hough - "Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"

  • Adam Lambert - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"

  • Leslie Odom Jr. - "What's This?"

  • Katy Perry - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"

  • P!NK - "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"

  • Kerry Washington - "Joy to the World"


    • Watch "Disney Holiday Singalong" Monday, Nov. 30, at 8|7 c on ABC.



    The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    arts & entertainmenthanukkahholiday specialholidaydisneyabcmusicchristmas
    Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    DISNEY
    Disney announces 4K additional layoffs amid ongoing Disneyland closure
    'Soul' stars on the importance of celebrating community | EXCLUSIVE
    See who's performing in 'Wonderful World of Disney' Thanksgiving special
    Disney, Feeding America provide fresh produce for families in need
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    LATEST: 36+ hour wait lands Apex shopper a PS5
    Nash County deputy in 'very critical condition' after Rocky Mount crash
    LATEST: NC positive COVID-19 rate remains at 7.3%
    US appeals court rejects Trump appeal over Pennsylvania race
    Boy creates Christmas cards with braille as fundraiser
    WWII vet who raised millions for COVID-19 care on GQ cover
    Knightdale police investigate armed robbery at bakery
    Show More
    Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden
    Video shows bridge in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
    Black Friday changes at Walmart, Best Buy, Target due to COVID-19
    Big Weather's big recipe: Peanut Butter Cookies
    On Thanksgiving, Raleigh family mourns 3 loved ones lost to COVID-19
    More TOP STORIES News