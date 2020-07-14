Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing with the Stars'

Bergeron, who has hosted the show since its premiere in 2005, took to Twitter to announce the news.
"Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?"
"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."
"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," the statement continued. "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010 and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."
Andrews wrote via Twitter: "Thank you ABC and the entire 'Dancing with the Stars' family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn't have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn't the best at walking in heels."
Many former "Dancing with the Stars" contestants expressed their goodbyes to Bergeron and Andrews.
Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, who competed on the show in 2015, said in a tweet to Bergeron, "You defined DWTS. Will always remember how you treated every single person like they were truly part of your own family, year after year, season after season."
Bindi Irwin, who won Season 21 in 2015 alongside partner Derek Hough, said that spending time with Bergeron was "one of [her] favorite parts of the 'Dancing with the Stars' experience."
Karamo Brown competed in the latest season and called Bergeron his "host hero," saying the television personality is "one of the kindest and most supportive people" he's met.
Judge Bruno Tonioli said what a pleasure it was working with Andrews and will particularly miss their "little banters backstage before going live."
Replacement co-hosts have not yet been named.