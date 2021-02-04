jimmy kimmel live

Tom Brady joins 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' for new edition of 'Mean Tweets'

Don't miss Tom Brady's "Mean Tweets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT
LOS ANGELES -- Jimmy Kimmel's "Mean Tweets" is back, this time with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady just days before he and the rest of the Buccaneers battle it out with the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 55.

In a preview clip released before Thursday night's episode, Brady admitted it's "kinda true" to one mean tweet claiming he "seems like the kind of man who doesn't know how to use a wrench."

"Can we be real for a moment? Is there really anyone you'd rather see dropped in a vat of rendered bacon fat than Tom Brady?" read another tweet, prompting a chuckle from Brady.

Check out the preview clip in the player above.

Don't miss Tom Brady's full "Mean Tweets" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday, Feb. 4, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT | 10:35 p.m. CT. Guests tonight include Jamie Dornan and Robin Roberts as well as music from Pentatonix.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjimmy kimmel livetelevisionnflfootballjimmy kimmeltom bradysportsotrctampa bay buccaneers
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE
Obama jokes about being afraid of daughter Sasha on 'Kimmel'
'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' returns with host Jimmy Kimmel
Dua Lipa interviews elderly on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
How 'Seacrest juices' help TV host maintain busy schedule
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nash County deputy shot along I-95
LATEST: UNC identifies another COVID-19 cluster within dorm
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
Sitting on billions, Catholic dioceses amassed taxpayer aid
Boa constrictor gets stuck in car dashboard in NC
Sandhills business featured on GMA
Show More
Two dead in Durham double shooting, police say
Defend or rebuke? House GOP faces difficult vote over Greene
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
Race to vaccinate: Your questions answered
Person hit by car moments after crashing on I-95 in Dunn
More TOP STORIES News