Top budget travel picks: Raleigh to Austin

The self-proclaimed "Live Music Capital of the World" is home to many students, artists and musicians, along with a booming tech industry and a classic Texas barbecue and Tex-Mex food scene.
Despite its growth, Austin seeks to maintain its eccentric local vibe, with plenty of independent businesses and a strong commitment to the local environment. Austin hosts numerous festivals throughout the year and boasts more music venues per capita than any other city in the U.S. The list of local attractions also includes extensive theaters, museums and outdoor spaces like parks, lakes and waterways.
Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Austin in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and beloved local attractions.
Flight deals to Austin
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Austin are if you leave on Feb. 23 and return from Texas on Feb. 26. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $144, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had later in February. If you fly out of Raleigh on Feb. 27 and return from Austin on March 1, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $164 roundtrip.
Top Austin hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Austin's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Driskill - in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt (604 Brazos St.)
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Driskill - in the Unbound Collection by Hyatt. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $129.
A landmark in downtown Austin, this legendary hotel was built in 1886 as the showplace for cattle baron Jesse Lincoln Driskill, and has since become synonymous with traditional Texas hospitality. Enjoy convenient access to the best of Austin, from the Texas State Capitol and Austin Convention Center to the city's world famous 6th Street nightlife scene.
The AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center (1900 University Ave.)
There's also the 4.8-star rated The AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center, which has rooms for $129/night.
Located on the south side of the University of Texas campus, the AT&T Education and Conference center offers luxury hotel amenities and full conference center facilities, including intimate meeting rooms with arena seating and smart classroom technology.
The Hotel Ella (1900 Rio Grande)
If you're looking to treat yourself, try The Hotel Ella. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $199/night.
Featured Austin restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Austin's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Uchi (801 S. Lamar Blvd.)
One of Austin's most popular restaurants is Uchi, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 104 reviews on Skyscanner.
The restaurant combines local seasonal ingredients with an infinite spectrum of seafood from around the globe. Uchi invites diners to explore their gastronomic boundaries by pairing traditional Japanese offerings with new and refreshing flavors and textures.
"Amazing sushi," wrote visitor Katie. "It's up there against anything you'll have in San Francisco, New York City or elsewhere."
Franklin Barbecue (900 E. 11th)
Also worth considering is Franklin Barbecue.
"All the hype for this all-American meal," wrote Helena. "It was the No. 1 thing to do while visiting Austin."
Home Slice Pizza (1415 S. Congress Ave.)
Finally, there's Home Slice Pizza, an independent neighborhood pizza joint serving authentic New York-style pizza -- by the pie or by the slice.
"Whether you're into spinach pizza or the traditional cheese, this place is funky and fun," wrote Tiffany. "People watch while you wait for your slice."
Featured Austin attractions
To round out your trip, Austin offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Barton Springs Pool (2201 Barton Springs Road)
First up is Barton Springs Pool, which is filled with water from natural springs.
As one of Austin's finest attractions, Barton Springs Pool is the perfect outing for those hot Texas days. Maintaining a comfortable 68 degrees Fahrenheit year round, you will enjoy a 100 percent natural swimming experience with no chlorine.
Zilker Metropolitan Park (2100 Barton Springs Road)
Zilker Metropolitan Park is another popular destination.
Patrons can enjoy a wide variety of activities at Zilker Park, including hiking and biking trails, picnic facilities, Zilker Botanical Garden, canoe rentals, soccer fields, sand volleyball courts, riverboat rides on Town Lake, concerts, festivals and even a miniature train.
"Perfect for picnics, pick-up volleyball games, paddle boarding and kayaking," wrote visitor Robert.
Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail (Lady Bird Lake)
Lastly, spend some time at Lady Bird Lake Hike-and-Bike Trail.
"A wonderful body of water in the center of the city," wrote visitor Nici. "Paddle boarding and kayaking are the most famous activities around Lady Bird Lake and I do suggest trying them at least once."