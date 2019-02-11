Top budget travel picks: Raleigh to San Juan

The island's capital and largest city faces the Atlantic Ocean and has plenty to offer. Plan to visit both the Isla Verde resort strip, known for its bars, nightclubs and casinos, and Old San Juan, which features colorful Spanish colonial buildings, cobble-stoned streets and 16th-century landmarks.
There are also the Paseo de la Princesa bayside promenade, a number of imposing fortresses and the close proximity to El Yunque National Forest, all of which are worth visiting.
Whether you're trying to jet set ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Raleigh and San Juan, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in San Juan to get you started on planning your ideal getaway.
Flight deals to San Juan
The cheapest flights between Raleigh and San Juan are if you leave on Feb. 25 and return from Puerto Rico on Feb. 28. Allegiant Air currently has tickets for $143, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in March. If you fly out of Raleigh on March 19 and return from San Juan on March 26, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $158 roundtrip.
Top San Juan hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of San Juan's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Hotel El Convento (100 Cristo St. Old, San Juan)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Hotel El Convento. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $280.
This San Juan boutique hotel is located in the historical district, near the Museo del Nino's, the San Juan Cathedral and Puerta de San Juan.
The Marriott San Juan Resort & Stellaris Casino (1309 Ashford Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.7-star rated The Marriott San Juan Resort & Stellaris Casino, which has rooms for $261/night.
This beachfront resort is close to Plaza del Mercado and Condado Beach.
The La Concha Resort: A Renaissance Hotel (1077 Ashford Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The La Concha Resort: A Renaissance Hotel. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $209/night and is also near Condado Beach.
Featured San Juan restaurants
Don't miss San Juan's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Santaella (219 Calle Canals)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Santaella, which has an average of five stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
Acapulco Taqueria Mexicana (2021 Calle Loiza)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Acapulco Taqueria Mexicana, with five stars from six reviews.
Jose Enrique (176 Calle Duffaut)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Jose Enrique.
"Awesome local food," wrote Jasey. "Bring your own booze, but you sometimes have to wait for a table. No reservations."
El Jibarito (280 Calle Sol)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's El Jibarito.
"San Juan dining at its best," wrote Aaron. "The friendly atmosphere, the local feel and the celebration of Puerto Rico's history are just the visual appetizers for the culinary delight that is to come."
Top San Juan attractions
San Juan is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Old San Juan
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Old San Juan.
"Old San Juan was beautiful," wrote visitor Sofia. "I spent the whole day with my family there. We loved it! So much history and great restaurants. There's a lot to do here."
Castillo San Felipe del Morro (501 Calle Norzagaray)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Castillo San Felipe del Morro is another popular destination.
Constructed in 1540, this six-story fort hides a warren of prison cells, barracks and hallways. It was attacked on many occasions by both English and Dutch forces. It is listed in the National Historic Register.
Viejo San Juan
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, consider checking out Viejo San Juan.
"Old San Juan offers great siteseeing, shops and restaurants," wrote visitor Jasey. "You may want to wear your walking shoes. They also have a great cigar shop."